SIU investigating after Selwyn man injured during arrest for stolen construction equipment

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a Selwyn Township man was injured during an arrested over reportedly stolen construction equipment on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 1 p.m., officers located the suspect vehicle in an investigation into reportedly stolen construction equipment in Selwyn Township on Monday.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on County Road 4 in Douro-Dummer Township. Police allege the driver fled on foot and was arrested following a brief foot pursuit.

Brandon Martin, 39, of Selwyn Township, has been charged with theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, escaping lawful custody and failure to comply with a release order.

OPP say the man suffered injuries and was transported to hospital. He remains in custody for a court appearance.

OPP notified the province’s SIU, and the police watchdog has invoked its mandate to investigate the incident.