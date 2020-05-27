Menu

Crime

SIU investigating collision in Quinte West after Scarborough men charged with drug trafficking

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 9:49 am
The province's police watchdog is investigating after Quinte West OPP responded to a crash connected to drug-trafficking charges against two men.
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Quinte West on Friday night that led to drug-related charges for two Scarborough men.

According to Quinte West OPP, around 7:30 p.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. However, police allege the vehicle failed to stop and fled. Officers reportedly located the suspect vehicle, which had crashed on Stockdale Road, south of Westlake Road, a short time later.

Two people in the vehicle were taken to hospital but have since been released and were arrested, OPP said.

Anthony Anderson-King, 24, and Nicholas Dugbe, 23, both of Scarborough, have each been charged with:

  • Three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of a Schedule 3 substance
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Anderson-King was additionally charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation while prohibited, flight from a peace officer and failure to comply with a release order. He was remanded into custody for a video bail hearing scheduled in Belleville court on May 29.

Story continues below advertisement

Dugbe was released and will appear in court in Belleville on Aug. 10.

The SIU is conducting a parallel investigation into the incident. The SIU investigates incidents involving police when death, serious injury or sexual assault have occurred.

