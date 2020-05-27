SIU investigating collision in Quinte West after Scarborough men charged with drug trafficking

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Quinte West on Friday night that led to drug-related charges for two Scarborough men.

According to Quinte West OPP, around 7:30 p.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. However, police allege the vehicle failed to stop and fled. Officers reportedly located the suspect vehicle, which had crashed on Stockdale Road, south of Westlake Road, a short time later.

Two people in the vehicle were taken to hospital but have since been released and were arrested, OPP said.

Anthony Anderson-King, 24, and Nicholas Dugbe, 23, both of Scarborough, have each been charged with:

Three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a Schedule 3 substance

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Anderson-King was additionally charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation while prohibited, flight from a peace officer and failure to comply with a release order. He was remanded into custody for a video bail hearing scheduled in Belleville court on May 29.

Dugbe was released and will appear in court in Belleville on Aug. 10.

The SIU is conducting a parallel investigation into the incident. The SIU investigates incidents involving police when death, serious injury or sexual assault have occurred.

