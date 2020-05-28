Drive-in movie theatre in Langley, B.C., conforms to 50-vehicle limit under COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The owners of a drive-in movie theatre in Langley, B.C., say they will now comply with a recent COVID-19 health order limiting the number of vehicles on site, after health officials clarified the rules.

On their website, the Twilight Drive-In staff said only 50 vehicles will be allowed per showing, and that only one car will be allowed per stall, instead of the normal two.

Last Friday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a 50-vehicle cap on outdoor events, to prevent a spike in coronavirus cases as the province begins to slowly reopen.

Twilight staff initially said they believed the order applied only to one-off events, rather than permanent businesses.

However, health officials removed all ambiguity earlier this week, saying the order applies to all drive-ins, including Twilight.

The drive-in is hosting two showings of 50 vehicles per evening, with a $50 fee per vehicle.

Moviegoers must also stay in their vehicles except to go to the washroom or concession.

Operating the concession appears to still violate the new public health order, which says drive-in operators “must not sell food or drink or permit the sale of food or drink at the event.”

In an email, the drive-in says it obtained a special exemption for its concession.

“We got clarification from Fraser Health that the no refreshment does not apply to permanent drive-ins with a permit in place,” said the company.

Global News has requested comment from Fraser Health.