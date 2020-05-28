3 new coronavirus cases, 2 recoveries reported in London-Middlesex; case tally now 512

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in London and Middlesex and two people have recovered, local health officials reported Thursday.

The update brings the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 512, of which 369 have recovered — about 72 per cent — and 52 have died, a figure that remained unchanged.

All three cases are from London, and none are associated with long-term care or retirement homes, health unit figures show.

Of the 13 cases that have been reported in London and Middlesex since Monday, 10 have been community cases not linked to seniors’ homes.

Health unit officials stress that community transmission of the virus is still an active concern, especially as the province continues to reopen.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s very important that people physical distance as much as possible,” Dr. Alex Summers, associate medical officer of health at MLHU, said in an interview Wednesday.

“Although we are seeing some businesses open up, and that’s all well and good, it’s still important that people physical distance as much as possible in order to prevent any ongoing transmission of COVID in our community.”

@MLHealthUnit will tweet out the current wait times at London's Assessment Centres each day at 10:50 am, 12:50 pm, 2:50 pm and 4:50 pm. https://t.co/CPOoHFJ9R1 #LdnOnt https://t.co/AWoLMeQmny — St. Joseph's Health Care London (@stjosephslondon) May 28, 2020

The health unit announced Thursday that it would begin posting wait times at the city’s two assessment centres four times a day on social media amid increased turnout.

More people have been visiting the centres after Premier Doug Ford announced Sunday that anyone concerned they may have been exposed to COVID-19 can get tested whether or not they are symptomatic.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday alone, more than 500 people came to Oakridge Arena and Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre to be assessed.

READ MORE: London police seek help identifying woman who allegedly spit on man asking for more space in line

London has seen 475 of the region’s cases, or about 93 per cent.

Elsewhere, 20 cases have been reported in Strathroy-Caradoc, along with seven in Middlesex Centre, four each in North Middlesex and Thames Centre and one each in Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex.

It’s not clear how many cases have been resolved in each location.

About 80 per cent of cases in the region have seen those infected not have to be hospitalized, according to health unit figures. Of those that have, 5.7 per cent were at one point placed in intensive care.

Nearly three-quarters of all hospitalized cases have involved patients over 60, according to the health unit. Fifty-seven per cent involve patients over 70.

At least 13 patients were being treated for COVID-19 at University and Victoria hospitals as of midnight Wednesday, according to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC). The organization no longer releases how many patients are in intensive care.

LHSC has seen at least 42 staff members test positive for the virus. It’s not known where the staff worked or how many cases are still active.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit reported one death and four new cases on Wednesday. The death and two of the cases were associated with long-term care homes. On Tuesday, one death and four new cases were reported, with the death and one of the cases linked to retirement homes.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Long-term care and retirement homes in London and Middlesex account for 167 of the region’s 505 cases, with 101 at long-term care homes and 66 at retirement homes.

That case tally includes 60 long-term care residents, 41 long-term care staff members, 43 retirement home residents and 23 retirement home staff.

The facilities also make up 32 of the region’s 51 recorded deaths — 22 at long-term care homes and 10 at retirement homes — and at least 18 of the 23 outbreaks that have been declared since the start of the pandemic. Eight outbreaks remain active, all at seniors’ facilities.

No new outbreaks have been declared since May 23, when an outbreak was reported on the third floor of Chelsey Park. The outbreak is the second to be seen at the facility, following an outbreak that was active from April 2 to April 14.

Outbreaks also remain in place at Henley Place, Country Terrace, Mount Hope Centre for Long-Term Care (St. Mary’s fifth floor), Waverly Mansion, Meadow Park Care Centre and Kensington Village (LTCH) and Sisters of St. Joseph.

Story continues below advertisement

They’re among at least 436 outbreaks that have been declared at seniors’ facilities across the province, according to Public Health Ontario. As of Wednesday, 282 remained active.

Ontario

Provincially, Ontario reported 383 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and 34 more deaths.

The new cases represent a jump after several consecutive days of fewer than 300 new cases.

They bring the provincial total to 26,866, an increase of 1.4 per cent over the previous day. The total includes 2,189 deaths and 20,673 resolved cases.

The number of tests conducted also jumped to 17,615, from 15,133 the previous day.

Meanwhile, Ontario’s fiscal watchdog says the government’s $17-billion pandemic action plan actually provides just $13.5 billion in COVID-19 support.

The financial accountability officer says the package includes $3.5 billion in new health sector spending and electricity price mitigation that is not directly related to pandemic response.

Elgin and Oxford

No new cases, death, or recoveries were reported Thursday by officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH)

Story continues below advertisement

The total number of confirmed cases in Elgin and Oxford counties remains at 73, of which 60 have recovered, or about 82 per cent. Four people have also died, a tally that has not changed since April 22.

Health officials reported two recoveries on Wednesday, one case and one recovery on Tuesday, and no new cases, deaths or recoveries on Monday.

A chart from SWPH showing new confirmed cases in the region by episode date, Jan. 15 to May 20, 2020. Southwestern Public Health

At least eight of the region’s cases involve staff members at Secord Trails, a long-term care facility in Ingersoll, which has seen an active outbreak since May 18. The latest case to be reported at the facility was on Tuesday.

It’s the third outbreak to be declared in the region after Beattie Manor and Caressant Care Bonnie Place, both of which have since resolved.

Nine cases remain active in Elgin and Oxford counties combined, with eight cases in Oxford County, including four in Ingersoll, and two each in Tillsonburg and Woodstock.

In Elgin County, one active case has been reported in St. Thomas.

A chart from SWPH showing the per cent positivity rate of coronavirus tests in the region, April 3 to May 28, 2020. Southwestern Public Health

None of the active cases have involved hospitalizations, health unit figures show. Since March 26, 10 people have been admitted to hospitals across the region,

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit said 4,420 tests had been administered in Elgin and Oxford as of Thursday, with 372 still awaiting results, up from 4,420 and 372 on Wednesday, respectively.

The region’s test per cent positivity stands at 1.8 per cent, down from 1.9 the day before.

Huron and Perth

No new cases, deaths or recoveries were reported by officials with Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) on Thursday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the region is still 51, of which 44 have recovered and five have died.

Health unit officials also reported no new cases, deaths or recoveries on Wednesday, Tuesday and Monday.

Two cases are active in the region.

One was reported on Sunday in North Perth, the other in Goderich on Thursday involving a resident at a long-term care facility.

The facility, Maitland Manor, declared an outbreak, becoming the seventh outbreak in the region. The other six outbreaks have since been resolved.

A chart from HPPH showing the number of active confirmed cases in the region on a given date, March 7 to May 28, 2020. Huron Perth Public Health

Nearly half of all cases, 23, are linked to the seven outbreaks, which have seen a total of 14 staff and eight resident cases, and four deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

The deaths were associated with a severe outbreak at Greenwood Court in Stratford. Six residents and 10 staff members were confirmed positive.

In Stratford, 25 cases have been reported during the pandemic, while 13 have been reported in Huron County and 10 in Perth County.

St. Marys has seen two cases. One person has died and one has recovered.

The health unit said 3,055 tests had been administered in Huron and Perth as of Thursday. Of those, 165 were awaiting test results.

Sarnia and Lambton

One person has died and five others have tested positive, health officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported late Wednesday in their latest update.

The death and all five cases are linked to an ongoing and severe outbreak — the worst in the county — at a single nursing home in Sarnia.

The total number of confirmed cases in the region now stands at 261, of which now 22 have died. Five people also recovered, bringing that total to 190, or about 72.8 per cent of cases.

A chart from Lambton Public Health showing the number of confirmed cases in the county by reported date, March 24 to May 27, 2020. Lambton Public Health

Health unit figures show the death involved a resident of Vision Nursing Home, a long-term care facility, while the five new cases involved four staff members and one resident.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the outbreak was declared on April 23, 24 residents and 24 staff members have tested positive for the virus, and seven residents have died. The facility accounts for nearly 20 per cent of the county’s cases, and nearly 32 per cent of its deaths.

One case was reported at the facility on Tuesday and one on Monday.

To help fight the outbreak, health-care workers from Sarnia’s hospital, Bluewater Health, have been deployed to the facility.

The move comes as the hospital itself has seen 15 of its staff members test positive, of which at least eight have recovered.

Outbreaks also remain active at Lambton Meadowview in Petrolia, where one staff member has tested positive; Marshall Gowland Manor in Sarnia, where one resident has tested positive; and Village on the St. Clair in Sarnia, where two residents have tested positive.

Three outbreaks are listed as resolved, including at Landmark Village, Sumac Lodge and a first outbreak at Lambton Meadowview.

Bluewater Health reported Wednesday morning that it was treating five COVID-19 patients in the hospital, in addition to 16 who were suspected positive or waiting for results.

As of late Wednesday, 6,019 test results had been received by the county, with a per cent positivity of four per cent. The number of pending tests was not available.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from The Canadian Press