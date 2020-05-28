383 new coronavirus cases, 34 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 26,866

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 383 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 26,866.

Thursday’s number of new cases is almost 100 higher than the previous day’s report.

The death toll has risen to 2,189, as 34 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 20,673 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is almost 77 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 662,162 tests so far for the virus. This is up 17,615 tests from the previous day, which is back around the number of tests completed daily that Ontario was seeing a couple of weeks back.

The province has said it has a testing capacity of over 21,000 tests.

Thursday’s report marks an increase of 1.4 per cent in total cumulative cases. That figure has mostly hovered between 1.1 and 1.8 over the past week.

Ontario has 833 patients (down by 14) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 137 patients in an intensive care unit (down by 17) and 94 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by 23). Overall hospitalizations have significantly decreased since the previous report.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,591 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of four deaths, and there are 129 current outbreaks. Six health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 1,655 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 1,160 cases among staff.

2:08 Coronavirus: Ontario registered nurse describes conditions after scathing long-term care report Coronavirus: Ontario registered nurse describes conditions after scathing long-term care report

Health-care workers in Ontario account for 4,577 of the total reported cases, which is 17 per cent of the infected population.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 65 per cent of all cases in the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:

11,637 people are male (43.3 per cent).

15,005 people are female (55.9 per cent).

922 people are 19 and under (3.4 per cent).

6,870 people are 20 to 39 (25.6 per cent).

8,208 people are 40 to 59 (30.6 per cent).

5,493 people are 60 to 79 (20.4 per cent).

5,359 people are 80 and over (19.9 per cent).

224 cases did not specify male or female and 14 cases had an unknown age.

There are 11,868 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Wednesday for Toronto and Ottawa public health units, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.