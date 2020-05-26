London COVID-19 testing centres see over 500 people in busiest day yet

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex London Health Unit is reporting the coronavirus testing centres saw their greatest number in visits since opening their doors.

London medical office of health and CEO of MLHU Dr. Chris Mackie said the testing centres at the Oakridge Arena and Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre saw over 537 people on Monday.

This was in response to comments Premier Doug Ford made over the weekend, encouraging people to get tested even if they were not showing symptoms to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s great people have stepped up and taken up the call to get tested. I am much happier to see lines there than empty lines,” Mackie said.

“The fact that people in this area realize they have a role to play in addressing this pandemic by coming forward and getting tested, it’s a huge benefit in the fight.”

He said the day that came closest to those numbers was the second day the testing centres first opened, which saw around 500 people.

Mackie is expecting similar results for the end of Tuesday, adding that not everyone who went to the centres was tested for COVID-19. He estimated that on Monday, they tested 350 people.

The centres had previously had to ration testing swabs due to lack of supply, but Mackie said that is no longer an issue, so people should not hesitate to get tested.

He estimates people could possibly have to wait 20 minutes to get tested and recommends people go when the centres first open because they at when they typically are less busy.

Oakridge Arena at 825 Valetta Street, London is open Monday to Friday from 11:00 am – 7:00 pm and the Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre at 656 Elizabeth Street in London is open from the same time seven days a week.

