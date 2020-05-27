2 coronavirus deaths reported in Saskatchewan, total rises to 10

Send this page to someone via email

Two more people in Saskatchewan have died from the novel coronavirus.

Health officials said two people from the far north — one in their 60s and the other one in their 80s — have died from complications due to COVID-19.

The latest deaths come as the province reported three new cases on Wednesday.

The daughter of one victim said her mother tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 30.

Nelda Maurice, 64, from Île-à-la-Crosse was put into a medically-induced coma within a week of the diagnosis, her daughter Lana Maurice told Global News.

Maurice died Monday at St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon, her daughter said.

Nelda Maurice tested positive for COVID-19 on April 30. Her daughter says she died on May 25, 2020. Lana Maurice / Submitted. Submitted by Lana Maurice

Health officials said one new case is in the far north and two cases are in the Regina region.

It raises the overall total in the province to 637 — with 68 active cases. It’s the smallest number of active cases in Saskatchewan since April 26, when 61 were reported.

The majority of the active cases in the province — 55 — are in the far north.

Other regions with active cases are Saskatoon (six), the north (four), Regina (two) and the south region (one). The central region has no active cases.

Four people are in hospital — three in intensive care in Saskatoon and one receiving inpatient care in Regina.

Ten more people have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 559 — an 87.7 per cent recovery rate.

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

93 people are 19 and under

227 people are 20 to 39

195 are 40 to 59

104 people are 60 to 79

18 people are 80 and over

Males make up 49 per cent of the cases, females 51 per cent.

Officials said 363 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 141 are travel-related, 56 are under investigation by public health and 77 have no known exposure.

Saskatchewan has completed 45,118 tests so far for the virus, up 538 from Tuesday.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, is updating the coronavirus situation in the province at 2:30 p.m. CT.

