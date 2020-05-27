Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 27

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday:

292 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 26,483

Ontario reported 292 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the second day in a row with a new daily case number in the 200s.

The provincial total now sits at 26,483 cases.

Ontario’s death toll has risen to 2,155, as 32 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 20,372 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is almost 77 per cent of cases.

The Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 65 per cent of all cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Ford says Ontario to take over 5 more long-term care homes in GTA

Premier Doug Ford said the Ontario government will take over five more long-term care homes around the Greater Toronto Area amid the coronavirus pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The government already put two other homes under hospital care on Monday. Downsview Long Term Care in Toronto is now managed by Humber River Hospital, and River Glen Haven Nursing Home in Sutton is managed by Southlake Regional Health Centre.

The five new homes include Eatonville Care Centre, Hawthorne Place Care Centre, Altamont Care Community, Orchard Villa, as well as Camilla Care Community.

The latter home was not in the military report, but has had 61 residents die of the virus since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ontario extends current emergency orders until June 9

The Ontario government says it is extending all current emergency orders until June 9 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Current emergency orders include the closure of playgrounds, play structures and equipment, public swimming pools and outdoor water facilities. It also includes bars and restaurants, which are closed except for takeout and delivery.

Story continues below advertisement

The government said that under the emergency order, there continue to be restrictions on social gatherings of more than five people.

Staff redeployment rules remain in place for long-term care homes and other congregate settings such as retirement homes and women’s shelters.

Brampton looking to give residents COVID-19 case hotspot information

Brown said he’s spoken to public health officials, including Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel Region’s interim chief medical officer of health, in gathering that data that could tell residents in Brampton where the virus is most prevalent.

“We have their commitment to make that data available as soon as possible so residents know where there are areas of greater concern and areas where the virus seems to be circulating in the community at a greater rate,” Brown said.

Story continues below advertisement