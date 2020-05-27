Gardiner Expressway, numerous Toronto roads set to shut down over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto announced numerous road closures, including the full shutdown of the Gardiner Expressway this Saturday and Sunday.

The Expressway will be closed from Highway 427 to the Don Valley Parkway for construction purposes beginning Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

“The full closure of the expressway for one weekend each year is an important and safe way for City road crews and contractors, engineers and other stakeholders to make improvements and keep the throughway in the best state of good repair,” the City said in a statement.

Furthermore, the City will be enacting other road closures for the third weekend in a row to promote physical distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The closures are a part of the ActiveTO program, aimed at allowing people who are walking, running, and cycling to get around the city while still having enough space between each other.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday, parts of Lake Shore Boulevard East from Coxwell Avenue to justnsouth of Woodbine Avenue and Bayview Avenue from Mill Street to Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street from Gerrard Street East to Bayview Avenuewill be closed to all vehicle traffic.

The closures will remain in place until 11 p.m. Sunday.

“This weekend presents a unique scenario where we balance important expressway maintenance and accelerated construction projects while following through on a commitment to provide space for people to get outside and be active while respecting physical distancing,” Mayor John Tory said in a press release Wednesday.

“City staff will be working to actively manage our roads as much as possible and I encourage those who are making essential trips this weekend to also plan ahead.”

