4 Manitoba First Nations declare public health emergency in ‘regional crisis’

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A council representing four northwestern Manitoba First Nations is calling on Manitoba and Ottawa for support after declaring a public health emergency Thursday.

It comes after years of crises in the Island Lake region due to drugs, disease and homelessness, Grand Chief Alex McDougall of the Anisininew Grand Council said at a news conference in Brandon, Man.

“(This is) a regional crisis and it sits at the intersection of a toxic drug supply, problematic substance use, HIV, hepatitis C, homelessness and the breakdown of community safety that follows when people are denied access to care,” he said.

The decision to declare the emergency was made by executive councillors of the Anisininew Okimawin Grand Council. It represents more than 17,000 people who belong to the Anisininew Nations in northern Manitoba, including Red Sucker Lake, Wasagamack, Garden Hill and St. Theresa Point.

“A child in Red Sucker Lake should not know what (a) needle looks like before they know how to read,” Red Sucker Lake Anisininew Nation Chief Samuel Knott told reporters.

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The council’s call follows Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s Chief Public Health Officer, declaring an HIV-related public health emergency in May. At that news conference, Roussin said it would open the door to additional resources and response options.

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“A provincial emergency is not Manitoba’s problem alone. It is a signal that the system has failed First Nations people,” McDougall said.

“The era of crisis response must end. And an era of prevention, partnership and Anisininew-led care begins.”

3:26 Manitoba declares public health emergency over rising number of HIV cases

Anisininew Okimawin Grand Council members are calling for provincial-federal partnerships based on treaty implementation to help address the public health emergency.

“Our message today is not an attack on any government. It is an invitation. We are inviting Canada and Manitoba to become partners, to honour Treaty 5 and its adhesions, to fund prevention rather than emergency responses,” its grand chief said.

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“We are not asking governments to spend more on crisis. We are asking governments to invest in prevention that costs less and saves lives.”

Manitoba’s Minister of Housing, Addictions and Homelessness Bernadette Smith met with McDougall late last month, she said in an emailed statement to Global News.

“Over the past year, we’ve supported Indigenous-led organizations in opening 1,200 treatment spaces that ensure access to culturally appropriate addictions treatment,” the minister said.

She pointed to harm reduction measures the province has supported in the region, including a virtual clinic and mobile outreach program.

“Continued efforts to remove toxic drugs before they enter our communities will remain our focus as we work to give Manitobans the supports they need. We continue to be a willing partner with the federal government as we work towards supporting First Nations communities throughout Manitoba,” Smith’s statement reads.

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) told Global News it is “deeply concerned” and “more needs to be done to support the four Anisininew First Nations” in an emailed statement.

“We have offered assistance to community leadership and are working with the First Nations on immediate and long-term supports to improve health services and outcomes in the Island Lake First Nations,” Maryéva Métellus, a spokesperson for ISC, said.

The statement said Ottawa will support the nations and their community-led solutions.