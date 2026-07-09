B.C. nurses say job action will expand to more locations across province

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B.C.’s nurses announced on Thursday that job action will expand to additional hospitals and care centres across the province.

This union says this follows the breakdown of negotiations and the declaration of an impasse again at the bargaining table.

In a release, the union said that starting this weekend, picket lines will be up at major health-care facilities across the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

On Thursday, picket lines were set up at Surrey Memorial Hospital and the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre.

“We have reached a critical point in this dispute,” B.C. Nurses’ Union president Adriane Gear said in a release.

“Nurses have bargained in good faith, and we’ve taken measured job action while maintaining essential services to protect patient safety. The provincial government can end this dispute. It can provide health employers with a mandate that retains nurses, strengthens public health care and prevents further disruption. We are calling on government to act.”

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4:29 B.C. government under pressure to settle nurses’ dispute

Gear also said that the union has heard from members alleging intimidation, coercion and threats relating to refusing non-nursing duties.

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Reports include threats of discipline, warnings that nurses could face complaints to the BC College of Nurses and Midwives and pressure to perform non-nursing duties and work mandatory overtime, according to a release from the union.

The union also stated it has filed an unfair labour practice application with the BC Labour Relations Board in response to the employers’ attempts to interfere with lawful job action.

The Hospital Employers Association (HEA) says maintaining safe patient care is key and denies the accusation.

In a statement to Global News, the HEA said that it met with the Nurses’ Bargaining Association (NBA) to continue negotiations.

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“Progress was made at the bargaining table on some important issues, but substantial gaps that exceed the government envelope remain,” the HEA said in the statement.

“As a result, the parties were unable to reach a new tentative agreement.

“The NBA has advised HEABC that it considers the parties to be at an impasse and has indicated an escalation of job action.

“HEABC remains available to return to the bargaining table at any time and continues to believe the best path forward is through the established bargaining process.

“We remain committed to reaching a negotiated settlement that is fair, responsible, and supports a sustainable public health-care system.”

The nurses’ union says that with no indication that the provincial government intends to provide health employers with the authority to negotiate beyond its bargaining mandate, picket lines will be established at the following locations:

• July 9 – Surrey Memorial Hospital and Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre (5:30 a.m. PT)

• July 12 – Victoria General Hospital (5:30 a.m. PT)

• July 13 – Nanaimo Regional General Hospital (5:30 a.m. PT)

• July 14 – Royal Jubilee Hospital and South Island Surgical Centre (5:30 a.m. PT)

Essential services will remain in place throughout the job action to ensure urgent and emergency care continues and patient safety remains protected.