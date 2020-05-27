Coronavirus: Ontario’s regulated health professionals can reopen if approved by governing bodies

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is allowing the province’s regulated health professionals to reopen their offices amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but only if each profession gets the go-ahead and receives guidelines from each respective governing authority.

A spokesperson for Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said the government changed its directive restricting non-essential and elective health services put in place more than two months ago as part of a “gradual restart.”

“Health regulatory colleges are now in the process of developing guidance to ensure high-quality and safe clinical care that must be met before services can resume,” Hayley Chazan said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“Colleges will also provide advice on which services can and should be, or continue to be, provided virtually.”

She said not all of the affected health professionals will be able to see patients as of Wednesday.

Examples of regulated health professionals include chiropractors, dentists, massage therapists, optometrists, homeopaths and psychologists.

As part of the new operational requirements issued by the government, every organization will need to complete a risk assessment of its practice and how professionals interact with patients.

In addition to the possible continuation of some or all services virtually, offices will need to consider installing physical barriers at reception desks, eliminating some seating in waiting rooms to promote physical distancing, wearing face coverings in situations where physical distancing can’t happen, installing new signage, practice increased hygiene measures, possibly minimizing the number of on-site staff, conducting COVID-19 screening of patients, and properly utilizing personal protective equipment.

The government said patients who test positive for coronavirus can be seen under certain circumstances, but enhanced droplet and contact precautions will need to be taken.

