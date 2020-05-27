292 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 26,483

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 292 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the second day in a row with a new daily case number in the 200s.

The provincial total now sits at 26,483 cases.

The last times the province saw daily cases in the 200s were in Tuesday’s report, on May 10 and in March.

Meanwhile, 20,372 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is almost 77 per cent of cases.

The province also extended all current emergency orders due to the outbreak until June 9 on Wednesday.

Ontario has completed 644,547 tests so far for the virus. This is up 15,133 tests from the previous day, which is higher than the number of daily tests completed over the last week but still falls short of the province’s May target of 16,000 tests per day.

Wednesday’s report marks an increase of 1.1 per cent in total cumulative cases — that figure has mostly hovered between 1.1 and 1.8 over the past week.

Ontario has 847 patients (down by one) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 150 patients in an intensive care unit (up by seven) and 117 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by four).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,587 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 49 deaths, and there are 135 current outbreaks. Six health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 1,765 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 1,216 cases among staff.

Health-care workers in Ontario account for 4,536 of the total reported cases, which is 17 per cent of the infected population.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 65 per cent of all cases in the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:

11,433 people are male (43.2 per cent).

14,827 people are female (56 per cent).

888 people are 19 and under (3.4 per cent).

6,737 people are 20 to 39 (25.4 per cent).

8,101 people are 40 to 59 (30.6 per cent).

5,421 people are 60 to 79 (20.5 per cent).

5,321 people are 80 and over (20.1 per cent).

223 cases did not specify male or female and 15 cases had an unknown age.

There are 11,817 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Tuesday for Toronto and Ottawa public health units, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.