Parks Canada releases full list of national parks partially reopening on June 1

Parks Canada announced on Wednesday which national parks will be reopening on June 1.

National parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas have been closed since late March to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on May 14 that some parks would soon be reopening, but only those where physical distancing is possible for visitors.

On Wednesday, Parks Canada announced it would gradually resume some operations at 29 of Canada’s 48 national parks starting June 1, including:

Cape Breton Highlands National Park (N.S.)

Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site (N.S.)

Prince Edward Island National Park (P.E.I.)

Fundy National Park (N.B.)

Kouchibouguac National Park (N.B.)

Gros Morne National Park (N.L.)

Terra Nova National Park (N.L.)

La Mauricie National Park (Que.)

Forillon National Park (Que.)

Bruce Peninsula National Park (Ont.)

Rouge National Urban Park (Ont.)

Georgian Bay Islands National Park (Ont.)

Thousand Islands National Park (Ont.)

Pukaskwa National Park (Ont.)

Riding Mountain National Park (Man.)

Prince Albert National Park (Sask.)

Grasslands National Park (Sask.)

Banff National Park (Alta.)

Jasper National Park (Alta.)

Waterton Lakes National Park (Alta.)

Elk Island National Park (Alta.)

Yoho National Park (B.C.)

Kootenay National Park (B.C.)

Mount Revelstoke National Park (B.C.)

Glacier National Park (B.C.)

Pacific Rim National Park Reserve (B.C.)

Gulf Islands National Park Reserve (B.C.)

Wood Buffalo National Park (N.W.T./Alta.)

Kluane National Park Reserve (Yukon)

In a news release, Parks Canada explained that in most cases, the gradual reopening will include access to day-use areas, trails, beaches and green spaces and some access for recreational boating and fishing.

Remote national parks where there are travel restrictions will remain closed.

At national historic sites, the majority of grounds and trails will be open, but access to interior spaces will remain closed for now.

Direct visitor services — like visitor centres — remain closed, Parks Canada said.

In addition, all camping facilities remain closed until at least June 21 while Parks Canada assesses how to safely resume those services.

Specific opening dates, visitor access and services may vary across the country.

More information on which locations are open, what visitors can expect and how to prepare is available on the Parks Canada website.

