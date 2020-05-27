Menu

London police investigating serious collision on Wellington Road south of Hwy. 401

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 7:30 am
Two people suffered minor injuries after a crash Tuesday evening on Wellington Road.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/File/Dave Chidley

London police are investigating a crash on Wellington Road just south of Highway 401 near Westminister Drive.

Officers were called to the scene around 7 p.m on Tuesday, May 26.

Police say the incident involved a vehicle and a hydro pole and that live wires became exposed as a result of the crash.

READ MORE: London police investigating 2 separate fatal motorcycle crashes in 11 hours

The driver, a 19-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 20-year-old man, were transported to hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Along with police, London Hydro responded to the scene to disconnect the live wires, and the London Fire Department came to extricate the occupants of the vehicle.

Wellington Road was closed for approximately an hour Tuesday night but has since reopened to traffic.

READ MORE: Woman airlifted to hospital after SUV crashes into truck on Hwy. 401 in Ajax

London police say the investigation into the crash continues, and they are reminding all people to be cautious and aware of their surroundings when using the roads.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is being asked to call London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

