Traffic

Woman airlifted to hospital after crashing into truck on Highway 401 in Ajax

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 6:35 am
A photo of the SUV after a crash along Highway 401 at Westney Road in Ajax.
A photo of the SUV after a crash along Highway 401 at Westney Road in Ajax. Ontario Provincial Police

The Ontario Provincial Police say a woman is in life-threatening condition after crashing into a transport truck along a highway in Ajax.

Emergency crews were called to the eastbound Highway 401 at Westney Road shortly after midnight on Wednesday for reports of a serious collision.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a transport truck had blown a tire and was pulled over to the left shoulder.

A short time later, an SUV travelling along the highway crashed into the back of the stopped transport truck and then rolled across several lanes, Schmidt said.

Two people were inside the SUV. A female driver was ejected and then airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Schmidt said, adding that the passenger of the vehicle was also taken to hospital but with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the transport truck was not injured.

All lanes in the area were blocked for the collision reconstruction team’s investigation and for cleanup. However, all lanes are now reopen as of 6:30 a.m.

