Health

Coronavirus: 2 new confirmed cases in Peterborough and area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 4:32 pm
Getty Images

Peterborough Public Health reports two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the overall total to 83 confirmed cases.

In its daily update issued at 4:30 p.m., the health unit states the overall active cases is now at 10. The health unit serves Peterborough city and county along with Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Among the 10 active cases is one patient in the intensive care unit at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Peterborough Regional Health Centre aims to resume non-urgent care in early June

Of the 83 cases, 71 have now been resolved (approximately 86 per cent), the health unit reports.

Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications.

An outbreak at Kawartha Heights Retirement Living in Peterborough has been declared over.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit reports that approximately 7,300 people have been tested for the virus.

