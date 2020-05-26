Premier Brian Pallister to update Manitobans on latest coronavirus measures Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Premier Brian Pallister has called a press conference for 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

While a topic wasn’t given, it’s presumed the premier will talk about the latest coronavirus measures in the province.

There are outstanding questions on when a date will be confirmed for Phase 2 of the province’s reopening strategy, and on how the federal government’s $120 million top-up for essential workers will be distributed.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Monday, Manitoba health officials said the province had recorded no new cases.

Story continues below advertisement