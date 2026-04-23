Canada not prioritizing trade over foreign aid, human rights, Anand says

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Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand is rejecting claims that her government is prioritizing trade over humanitarian aid and human rights.

The federal government under Prime Minister Mark Carney has cut foreign aid, signed economic deals with autocracies and avoided openly criticizing American actions against multilateral institutions.

Speaking at the Ottawa Civic Space Summit today, Anand says she wants to “gently push back” against the argument that efforts to promote Canada’s values are separate from its objectives on the economy and defence.

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She says institutions promoting democracy can thrive when Canadians feel safe and economically stable, and Canada’s foreign policy can advance multiple interests at the same time.

Anand says Canada’s push to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz amid the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran is about both easing the costs Canadians face and ensuring poorer countries can access the fertilizer they need to feed their populations.

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She also says Canada “should not be utilizing social media as the primary tool of diplomacy.”