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1 comment

  1. Les
    April 23, 2026 at 1:46 pm

    I can’t believe so many people still believe what the liberals say. Especially when everything Carney has done since becoming PM, is the opposite of what Anand is preaching now. Alberta strong & free!

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Politics

Canada not prioritizing trade over foreign aid, human rights, Anand says

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2026 12:56 pm
1 min read
Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand delivers remarks at the inaugural Ottawa Civic Space Summit in Ottawa on Thursday, April 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand delivers remarks at the inaugural Ottawa Civic Space Summit in Ottawa on Thursday, April 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
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Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand is rejecting claims that her government is prioritizing trade over humanitarian aid and human rights.

The federal government under Prime Minister Mark Carney has cut foreign aid, signed economic deals with autocracies and avoided openly criticizing American actions against multilateral institutions.

Speaking at the Ottawa Civic Space Summit today, Anand says she wants to “gently push back” against the argument that efforts to promote Canada’s values are separate from its objectives on the economy and defence.

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She says institutions promoting democracy can thrive when Canadians feel safe and economically stable, and Canada’s foreign policy can advance multiple interests at the same time.

Anand says Canada’s push to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz amid the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran is about both easing the costs Canadians face and ensuring poorer countries can access the fertilizer they need to feed their populations.

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She also says Canada “should not be utilizing social media as the primary tool of diplomacy.”

Click to play video: 'Carney says Canada must adapt as world grows ‘more dangerous and divided’'
Carney says Canada must adapt as world grows ‘more dangerous and divided’

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