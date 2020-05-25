Manitoba health officials to update coronavirus numbers Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans will get an update on the province’s COVID-19 numbers Monday afternoon.

Health officials are scheduled to speak at a press conference from the legislative building at 1 p.m.

Global News will stream the press conference live here.

On Sunday health officials said Manitoba’s count of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases of COVID-19 remained at 292, with 17 active cases.

There were no patients in the hospital or intensive care with COVID-19 as of Sunday.

A total of 268 individuals have recovered and the number of deaths due to COVID-19 remained at seven the province said Sunday.

As of Saturday 38,599 tests of COVID-19 have been performed in Manitoba since early February.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

