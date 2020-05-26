Quebec minister expected to outline plan to reopen shopping malls amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s economic development minister is expected to lay out the details of the plan to reopen shopping malls on Tuesday as the province continues to lift lockdown measures designed to contain the novel coronavirus.

As of June 1, shoppers will be able to head to centres across Quebec — except in the Greater Montreal area, which remains a hot spot for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The situation in Montreal is improving, but Premier François Legault said on Monday that “it’s still fragile.”

“That’s why we are reopening gradually,” he said.

Quebec is the province hardest hit by the health crisis. It leads the country in terms of caseload and deaths related to COVID-19.

The province has 47,984 confirmed cases as of Monday after an increase of 573 infections from the previous day.

Quebec’s death toll topped 4,000 after 85 new fatalities were reported — accounting for more than half of the deaths reported in Canada.

As the recovery plan continues, hairdressers, estheticians and other personal care providers outside of Montreal will also open next week.

— With files from the Canadian Press