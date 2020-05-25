Coronavirus: N.L. nears 3rd week without new cases, P.E.I. almost a month free

Send this page to someone via email

Newfoundland and Labrador is approaching three full weeks without detecting a new case of COVID-19.

The province reported no new cases on Monday for the 18th day in a row, keeping the provincial total at 260.

Three people have died from the novel coronavirus in the province, and 254 have recovered.

There are three patients in hospital due to the virus, including one in intensive care.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, says it’s natural that people may feel an increased sense of safety with case numbers so low, but she urges people to remain vigilant.

Fitzgerald says residents should respect physical distancing guidelines in public parks and trails as people venture outside in the warmer weather.

Prince Edward Island hasn’t recorded any new cases of COVID-19 in almost a month. Officials say all 27 people with confirmed cases of the virus have recovered.

Prince Edward Island is accelerating its Renew PEI Together plan. Phase two of the plan began May 22 as scheduled, but the third phase will now begin June 1 instead of June 12.

Under phase 2, indoor gatherings of up to five people are allowed, as well as outdoor gatherings of no more than 10 people from different households. Non-contact outdoor recreational activities are permitted, while retail businesses can also open when they are ready. Precautions, such as physical distancing remain in place.

Phase three will allow gatherings of up to 15 people indoors and 20 people outdoors, organized recreational activities and the opening of child-care centres and in-room dining.

Screening also continues at points of entry into the province and all people coming into P.E.I. are required to isolate for 14 days. Priority non-urgent surgeries and select health-service providers, including physiotherapists, optometrists and chiropractors, resumed on May 1.