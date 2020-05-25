Coronavirus: Nova Scotia identifies 1 new case, no deaths for 3rd day in a row

Send this page to someone via email

For the third day in a row, just one new case of the novel coronavirus and no new deaths have been reported in Nova Scotia.

There are now a total of 1,051 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 19 remain active. There were 19 active cases on Sunday as well.

The province reported one additional recovery, bringing that total to 974.

Of the province’s 19 active cases, 16 are connected to the outbreak at Northwood Manor in Halifax. The province says there are currently 12 residents and four staff at the facility with active cases.

Northwood is now the only licensed long-term care home or unlicensed seniors’ facility in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 489 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 38,458 negative test results. The total number of deaths connected to COVID-19 remains at 58.

The list of symptoms being screened for has recently expanded to the following:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

The province will not be holding a COVID-19 press briefing on Monday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

