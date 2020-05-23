Nova Scotia reports 1 new case of COVID-19 as active cases continue to shrink

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting one additional case of COVID-19 on Saturday as the province’s number of active cases continues to shrink.

The single case brings the total number of cases in the province to 1,049.

There have been 58 deaths from the disease in Nova Scotia to date.

“As we prepare to reopen our province safely, I want to continue to thank Nova Scotians for their patience and vigilance. I know this has been difficult,” said Premier Stephen McNeil, in a press release.

The recovery of additional people in the same period means the total number of active cases in Nova Scotia has shrunk to 22.

In total, 969 people are considered to be recovered from COVID-19.

Six people remain in hospital, three of which are in intensive care.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 561 tests on May 22 and is continuing to operate 24 hours a day.

“New case numbers are staying low and we continue to head in the right direction. We can, and should, be proud of how we’ve fared,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

There remain two licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors facilities in Nova Scotia with active cases.

At the Northwood Manor in Halifax there are 12 residents and four staff members with active cases.

One other facility has a resident with an active case.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

