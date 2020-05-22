Nova Scotia modifies coronavirus testing criteria as province remains at 29 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

Starting Friday, Nova Scotia has expanded the symptoms it is asking residents to monitor for as signs of COVID-19.

The decision was made to bring the province in-line with others across Canada and has been informed by the growing knowledge medical experts have gathered on the novel coronavirus.

“As we move out of the first pandemic wave, it remains important to test anyone who has symptoms that could be due to COVID-19,” said Dr. Robert Strang in a press release on Friday.

The expanded list of symptoms include:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

The province also confirmed on Friday that they detected two new cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,048.

However, two recoveries in the same period means the total number of active cases in Nova Scotia holds steady at 29.

Eight people remain in hospital with four of those in intensive care.

There were no COVID-19-related deaths reported on Friday, meaning that figure remains at 58.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 427 tests on May 21 and it continues to operate 24 hours a day.

There are two licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed senior facilities in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19. One of them is Northwood Manor in Halifax, where there are currently 16 residents and four staff with active cases.

