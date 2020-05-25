50th resident of Kitchener nursing home suffers COVID-19 death

Send this page to someone via email

A 50th resident has suffered a COVID-19-related death at Forest Heights Long Term Care, Waterloo Public Health announced Monday morning.

Over the weekend, the agency announced that more residents had tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the long-term care facility which has been under outbreak since April 1.

A total of 171 residents and 68 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus at Forest Heights Long-Term Care.

There have now been 113 COVID-19-related deaths in Waterloo Region with 93 of those being connected to long-term care or retirement homes in the area.

Outbreaks have been declared over at three more homes in Waterloo Region since Friday including peoplecare Hilltop Manor in Cambridge as well as the Fergus Place and Village of Winston Park which are both located in Kitchener.

Eleven homes remain under outbreak as does Conestogo Meats in Breslau, Ont. Two more employees from the plant have tested positive raising the total number of cases to 93.

For the second straight day, Waterloo Public Health announced just four new positive tests for coronavirus in the area, listing the total number of cases to 1,082.

The number of resolved cases took a massive jump on Monday morning as 29 more people were cleared of the virus bringing the total number of resolved cases to 742 or 69 per cent.

While the gap continues to close Waterloo is still well behind the rest of the province as 76 per cent of the cases have been resolved across Ontario.

Ontario reported 404 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 25,904 cases.

The death toll has risen to 2,102 as 29 more deaths were reported.