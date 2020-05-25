404 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 25,904

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 404 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 25,904 cases.

The death toll has risen to 2,102 as 29 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 19,698 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 76 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 619,539 tests so far for the virus. This is up 8,170 tests from the previous day, which is the eighth day in a row that daily testing did not hit the province’s May target of 16,000 tests per day.

On Sunday, Ford reiterated that anyone with or without symptoms can get tested as new cases have been steadily climbing again and to reach the available testing capacity.

Monday’s report marks an increase of 1.6 per cent in total cumulative cases — that figure has mostly hovered between 1.3 and 1.9 over the past week.

Ontario has 859 patients (down by 19) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 148 patients in an intensive care unit (no change) and 114 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by 10).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,531 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of six deaths, and there are 159 current outbreaks. Six health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 1,926 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 1,395 cases among staff.

Health-care workers in Ontario account for 4,415 of the total reported cases, which is 17 per cent of the infected population.

7:41 Coronavirus: A look inside a lab to see how COVID-19 testing actually works Coronavirus: A look inside a lab to see how COVID-19 testing actually works

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for almost 65 per cent of all cases in the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:

11,149 people are male (43 per cent).

14,526 people are female (56.1 per cent).

845 people are 19 and under (3.3 per cent).

6,565 people are 20 to 39 (25.3 per cent).

7,906 people are 40 to 59 (30.5 per cent).

5,313 people are 60 to 79 (20.5 per cent).

5,260 people are 80 and over (20.5 per cent).

229 cases did not specify male or female and 15 cases had an unknown age.

There are 3,883 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Sunday for Toronto, Ottawa and London public health units, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.