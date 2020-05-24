2 teens seriously injured after shooting in Toronto’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two teens were sent to hospital with serious injures after they were shot in the city’s east end.

Police said they were called to Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers said two male victims in their mid-to-late teens were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they located a firearm in the area and took one person into custody, but it wasn’t immediately clear if that was in connection with the shooting.

There were reports from 911 callers that people were shooting at each other and investigators said Saturday evening that they were in the process of obtaining and reviewing video evidence to determine exactly what transpired.

Story continues below advertisement

“Whether or not that’s the two victims or that there’s two victims that were caught in the crossfire, that’s what we need the video [for] and we need people in the public to come forward and let us know,” Toronto police Duty Senior Officer Stacey Davis said.

Davis said the victims were shot in a park in the area before running from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

.@TorontoPolice holding multiple scenes along Thorncliffe Park Drive after earlier double shooting. Two males in their late teens transported to @Sunnybrook trauma center https://t.co/udYH6at0yC pic.twitter.com/RUKLgjjOM9 — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) May 23, 2020

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Thorncliffe Park Dr & Overlea Blvd

– officers o/s

– a second victim suffering from gun shot wounds has been located

– @TorontoMedics advised injuries are serious, both shooting victims have been transported to hospital

– duty inspector attending#GO952313

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 23, 2020

Story continues below advertisement