Crime

2 teens seriously injured after shooting in Toronto’s east end

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 24, 2020 12:06 pm
Police at the scene of a shooting in the area of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard on Saturday.
Police at the scene of a shooting in the area of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard on Saturday. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto police say two teens were sent to hospital with serious injures after they were shot in the city’s east end.

Police said they were called to Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers said two male victims in their mid-to-late teens were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they located a firearm in the area and took one person into custody, but it wasn’t immediately clear if that was in connection with the shooting.

There were reports from 911 callers that people were shooting at each other and investigators said Saturday evening that they were in the process of obtaining and reviewing video evidence to determine exactly what transpired.

“Whether or not that’s the two victims or that there’s two victims that were caught in the crossfire, that’s what we need the video [for] and we need people in the public to come forward and let us know,” Toronto police Duty Senior Officer Stacey Davis said.

Davis said the victims were shot in a park in the area before running from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

 

