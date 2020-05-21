2 teens charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of Toronto tow truck driver

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two boys, who are 15 and 17, have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a tow truck driver.

News of the charges came after emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Panorama Court, near Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West, on May 14 with reports of a shooting.

Police said 23-year-old Hashim Kinani was found in a tow truck with gunshot wounds and he died a short time later. Officers said a second man was shot and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Homicide squad investigators said on Friday that it’s not believed Kinani’s death is connected to other shootings involving tow truck operators.

Officers said a 17-year-old boy was wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder. He was temporarily identified under a special court order in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act. A second unidentified male suspect was also wanted on the same charges.

In an update released Thursday evening, police said two suspects surrendered to police at 23 Division and charged. They are scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Friday morning.