Man dead after shooting in Toronto’s west end

A man has died after a shooting in Toronto’s west end Thursday evening, police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West before 8 p.m. with reports of a shooting.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News a man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
READ MORE: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma
Toronto police later said the victim died of his injuries.
The homicide squad took over the investigation.
Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-7400.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS