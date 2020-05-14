Menu

Crime

Man dead after shooting in Toronto’s west end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 8:52 pm
Updated May 14, 2020 8:54 pm
Emergency crews were called just before 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Emergency crews were called just before 8 p.m. on Thursday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man has died after a shooting in Toronto’s west end Thursday evening, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West before 8 p.m. with reports of a shooting.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News a man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

An in-depth look at how Toronto's paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

Toronto police later said the victim died of his injuries.

The homicide squad took over the investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-7400.

