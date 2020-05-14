Man dead after shooting in Toronto’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has died after a shooting in Toronto’s west end Thursday evening, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West before 8 p.m. with reports of a shooting.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News a man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Toronto police later said the victim died of his injuries.

The homicide squad took over the investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-7400.

https://t.co/jrY8UQuGun – Victim has succumbed to injuries

– Homicide investigators attending scene of shooting at Kipling Av & Finch Av W

– anyone with info call 416-808-2300 or 416-808-7400#GO898005

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 15, 2020

Story continues below advertisement