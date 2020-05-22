Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into tree in Mississauga: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a motorcyclist was seriously injured after he crashed into a tree in Mississauga Friday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the area of Loyalist and Unity drives, west of Winston Churchill Boulevard, at 2:24 p.m.

Officers initially said reports from the scene indicated the motorcycle was on fire.

The motorcyclist, a man, suffered possibly life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

Police said the major collision bureau is now investigating what may have led to the crash.

UPDATE:

– Road Closures: E/B and W/B Unity closed from Loyalist to the Collegeway for a time.

– Please avoid area

– Will advise when roads re-open

– Thank you for your patience and understanding — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 22, 2020

