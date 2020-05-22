Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into tree in Mississauga: Peel police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 6:19 pm
Peel Regional Police said they were called to the crash at 2:24 p.m.
Peel Regional Police said they were called to the crash at 2:24 p.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a motorcyclist was seriously injured after he crashed into a tree in Mississauga Friday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the area of Loyalist and Unity drives, west of Winston Churchill Boulevard, at 2:24 p.m.

READ MORE: 47-year-old motorcyclist killed after collision with truck in Vaughan

Officers initially said reports from the scene indicated the motorcycle was on fire.

The motorcyclist, a man, suffered possibly life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

Police said the major collision bureau is now investigating what may have led to the crash.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashCollisionTrafficMississaugapeel regional policepeel policeMotorcycle CrashMississauga collisionLoyalist and Unity drives
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.