Canada

Motorcyclist killed after collision with truck in Vaughan

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 8:06 am
York Regional Police are investigating after a collision killed a motorcyclist in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday morning.
York Regional Police are investigating after a collision killed a motorcyclist in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday morning. Shallima Maharaj / Global News

York Regional Police say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a truck in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Keele Street, north of Langstaff Road, at around 6:14 a.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said the male rider was taken to hospital and died from his injuries.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Officers closed Keele Street from Langstaff Road to Gantner Gate for the investigation.

