Motorcyclist killed after collision with truck in Vaughan

York Regional Police say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a truck in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Keele Street, north of Langstaff Road, at around 6:14 a.m. for reports of a collision.
Police said the male rider was taken to hospital and died from his injuries.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
Officers closed Keele Street from Langstaff Road to Gantner Gate for the investigation.
