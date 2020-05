Coronavirus: Alberta reports 18 new cases, 1 more death Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health announced 18 new COVID-19 cases — 16 lab-confirmed and two probable — and one more death on Saturday.

Provincial confirmed cases have reached 6,818 and active cases are at 814, according to aggregate data.

Cases

The province said there are 48 people in hospital, with six patients in intensive care.

As of Saturday, 621 cases are from an unknown exposure, the province said.

Alberta Health said 5,869 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Case breakdown:

Calgary zone: 641 active cases and 3,971 recovered

South zone: 93 active cases and 1,127 recovered

Edmonton zone: 55 active cases and 455 recovered

North zone: 19 active cases and 200 recovered

Central zone: three active cases and 95 recovered

yet-to-be-confirmed zones: three active cases and 21 recovered

Deaths

The latest death was a woman in her 90s from Intercare Chinook Care Centre in Calgary, Alberta Health said.

The provincial death toll has reached 135:

98 in Calgary zone

15 in North zone

13 in Edmonton zone

eight in South zone

one in Central zone

Alberta Health said there are 74 active cases and 630 recovered cases at continuing care facilities and 101 residents have died.