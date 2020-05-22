B.C. reports 3 new deaths, 18 new cases of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia has recorded three new deaths from COVID-19, along with 18 new cases of the disease.

However, the provincial confirmed-case total climbed to 2,507 on Friday, an increase of 28, as the province is now including some cases from Alberta.

More than 81 per cent of B.C.’s cases have recovered, while 155 people have died of COVID-19.

B.C. is still dealing with 310 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

On Friday, 41 of those cases were in hospital, eight of them in intensive care.

An outbreak of COVID-19 at Lions Gate Hospital has also been declared over.

As of Friday, the province says more than 275,000 people have filled out a survey on their experiences and the actions they’ve taken during the pandemic.

The province says people who take the survey can also indicate their interest in taking part in future studies, including a serology blood test to understand immunity to the virus.