Bulk item pickup returns to Waterloo Region amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Bulk item and appliance collection will restart on Monday, according to Waterloo Region.

The region has not collected such items since Mar. 30 in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: Coronavirus pandemic causes Waterloo to make changes in waste collection

It says that Kitchener and the townships of North Dumfries, Wellesley, Wilmot and Woolwich will see items picked up beginning Monday, while the cities of Cambridge and Waterloo will see items collected the following week.

The region is reminding residents that bulky items include any items which will not fit inside a standard garbage bag and, along with appliances, will follow the normal limit of three items per household.

It is also pointing out that this collection is not intended for demolition waste from renovations.

Story continues below advertisement

Waterloo is also asking people to not dismantle furniture or bundle and tie carpet and scrap wood (please remove all nails).