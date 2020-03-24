Coronavirus pandemic causes Waterloo to make changes in waste collection

Send this page to someone via email

While waste collection will continue in Waterloo Region, the coronavirus pandemic has forced local authorities to make changes to our trash and recycling pickup.

The region announced Monday it will postpone the start of yard collection service while collection crews will also stop picking up bulky and large items beginning Mar. 30.

Households will also be allowed to put six garbage bags at the curb rather than the customary four while small apartments will shift from 10 to 12.

This measure has been added to allow people who are sick to put recyclables that have touched their face in the garbage.

It is also being introduced for parents who are unable to drop off diapers at the transfer station.

Despite the increases, the region is still asking residents to try to reduce waste in consideration of the health and wellbeing of curbside crews.

