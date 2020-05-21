Menu

Canada

SPSA reports reduced smoke levels as rainfall helps crews fight Fort à la Corne fire

By Mandy Vocke Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 6:52 pm
According to the SPSA, the "English Fire," a wildfire northeast of Prince Albert, has grown to almost 42,000 hectares as of Thursday morning.
According to the SPSA, the "English Fire," a wildfire northeast of Prince Albert, has grown to almost 42,000 hectares as of Thursday morning. Nathaniel Dove / Global News

The English Wildfire east of Prince Albert has grown to nearly 42,000 hectares as of Thursday morning and is not yet contained.

However, rainfall in the area has allowed crews to make progress. There has been more rain on the western part of the Fort à la Corne fire and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has seen reduced smoke levels.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan firefighters bracing for ‘well above average’ summer wildfire risk

“If activity is reduced, smoke clears which allows us to make much better progress on the ground… both in constructing fire guards and actually doing fire direct attacks with our crews which we added today,” SPSA acting vice-president of operations Steve Roberts said.

“As long as the fire is not reacting to high gusts of wind which will change our tactics, we can make much better progress.”

Farmer says SPSA not coordinating fight against English Fire
James Smith Cree Nation was partially evacuated last week and there hasn’t been any other evacuations as of Thursday.

READ MORE: Fighting fires and COVID-19: Big changes for Sask. crews this wildfire season

There is currently no structure damage as of Thursday, but there has been some farmland with damaged fence line.

The fire started May 8 and was determined to be human caused. The investigation is ongoing as crews continue to fight the blaze.

