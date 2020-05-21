Menu

Canada

Spring seeding on par with five-year average for Saskatchewan producers

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 4:46 pm
Saskatchewan Agriculture officials said dry weather between May 12 and 18 allowed seeding to progress steadily for most farmers.
Saskatchewan Agriculture officials said dry weather between May 12 and 18 allowed seeding to progress steadily for most farmers. Dayne Winter / Global News

Seeding in Saskatchewan on the 2020 crop is on par for this time of year, according to Saskatchewan Agriculture.

In its weekly crop report released Thursday, Sask Ag said 51 per cent of seeding is complete, in line with the five-year average.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan farmers caught in the middle of Co-op, Unifor labour dispute

Ag officials said dry weather between May 12 and May 18 allowed seeding to progress steadily for most farmers.

The majority of the pea, lentil, durum, chickpea and spring wheat crop is in the ground.

The lack of precipitation also helped producers looking to harvest their 2019 crop, which was left in the fields due to a wet fall last year.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan farmers facing financial hardship due to coronavirus pandemic — APAS

The dry and windy conditions slightly reduced topsoil moisture content.

Story continues below advertisement

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated two per cent surplus, 75 per cent adequate, 20 per cent short and three per cent very short.

Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture is rated one per cent surplus, 67 per cent adequate, 26 per cent short and six per cent very short.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau pledges $252M for agriculture industry
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau pledges $252M for agriculture industry
