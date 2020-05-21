Spring seeding on par with five-year average for Saskatchewan producers

Send this page to someone via email

Seeding in Saskatchewan on the 2020 crop is on par for this time of year, according to Saskatchewan Agriculture.

In its weekly crop report released Thursday, Sask Ag said 51 per cent of seeding is complete, in line with the five-year average.

Ag officials said dry weather between May 12 and May 18 allowed seeding to progress steadily for most farmers.

The majority of the pea, lentil, durum, chickpea and spring wheat crop is in the ground.

The lack of precipitation also helped producers looking to harvest their 2019 crop, which was left in the fields due to a wet fall last year.

The dry and windy conditions slightly reduced topsoil moisture content.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated two per cent surplus, 75 per cent adequate, 20 per cent short and three per cent very short.

Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture is rated one per cent surplus, 67 per cent adequate, 26 per cent short and six per cent very short.

