Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador marks 2 weeks without a new coronavirus case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2020 2:05 pm
Updated May 21, 2020 2:06 pm
Mask debate: non-medical masks now recommended in fight against COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: non-medical masks now recommended in fight against COVID-19

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new positive cases of COVID-19, marking exactly two weeks since the province last reported a new case.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province’s chief medical officer of health, says three people remain hospitalized, with one in intensive care.

Of the 260 confirmed cases in the province, Fitzgerald says 253 have recovered.

Of the 260 confirmed cases in the province, Fitzgerald says 253 have recovered.

READ MORE: Newfoundland and Labrador reports no new COVID-19 cases for 12th day in a row 

Three people have died from the illness in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Fitzgerald says 10,983 people in the province have been tested and with the low number of active cases, the province is succeeding at keeping COVID-19 under control.

Premier Dwight Ball says the province could lower its alert level by June 8 and loosen some restrictions if the current trend is maintained.



 

© 2020 The Canadian Press

