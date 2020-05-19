Newfoundland and Labrador reports no new COVID-19 cases for 12th day in a row 

Send this page to someone via email

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 for the 12th day in a row.

In numbers released today, the province has confirmed 260 cases of the illness including 250 recoveries and three deaths.

READ MORE: Northwood records 50th death connected to coronavirus

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Three people are in the hospital due to the virus including one person in intensive care.

The province’s chief medical officer of health says public health measures must be lifted cautiously.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says the 28-day period for the current phase of the province’s reopening plan is essential.

She says people become frustrated when it seems like nothing is happening despite strict public health measures, but she says those measures are the reason the province is not seeing new cases.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Newfoundland and Labrador permit gradual reopening of businesses

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2020.