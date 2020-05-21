Menu

Canada

Ontario government cancels plan for new courthouse in Halton Region

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2020 11:20 am
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at his daily briefing at the Ontario Legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto, Ont., on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at his daily briefing at the Ontario Legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto, Ont., on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jack Boland POOL IMAGE

TORONTO – Ontario has cancelled a plan to build a new courthouse in Halton Region.

The government had planned to build one central courthouse for both Milton and Burlington, Ont., but says it will now upgrade existing facilities.

The contract to build the courthouse was to have been awarded this spring, with construction to start later this year.

READ MORE: Criminal and family trials on hold as Ontario court takes new steps on COVID-19

The project was estimated to cost as much as $499 million and was to have had its financial close last month.

A spokeswoman for the province’s attorney general says the decision was made as the government “rethinks” justice system operations during the pandemic.

The Hamilton-Brantford Building and Construction Trades Council called the decision disappointing and said it could hurt the local economy.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ontario politicsOntario PC GovernmentHalton CourthouseHalton Courthouse CancelledHamilton-Brantford Building and Construction Trades Council
