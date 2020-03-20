Menu

Canada

Criminal and family trials on hold as Ontario court takes new steps on COVID-19

By Paola Loriggio The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2020 2:13 pm
Milton man second death in Ontario related to COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: A Milton man in his 50s is the second person to die from COVID-19. And as Erica Vella reports, the man didn’t travel outside of Canada and appears to have no link to anyone who was infected with the virus.

All family and criminal trials before the Ontario Court of Justice are being suspended in light of growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court, which handles the bulk of Ontario’s criminal cases but does not have jury trials, announced today it is further reducing its operations during the public health crisis.

As a result, it says trials and preliminary inquiries will be put on hold until June, unless a judge orders otherwise.

READ MORE: People line up outside downtown Toronto EB Games store amid coronavirus outbreak

Judicial officials will remain available to preside over urgent matters.

They will also handle some regularly scheduled matters, such as bail, remands and pleas for accused people in custody.

The court says it will rely on video and audio technology whenever possible to remotely address criminal matters involving people in custody.

“Although criminal and family courts remain open for urgent matters … all steps are being taken to reduce in-person appearances and to implement social distancing for matters that must proceed,” the court said in a statement.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Walmart Canada to hire 10,000 workers to keep up with demand

“The Ministry of the Attorney General is working with the court and other key justice stakeholders to implement significant audio and video technology capacity to further minimize in-person contact for urgent matters that are proceeding.”

The move comes a day after Legal Aid Ontario announced its lawyers, which offer free legal services to low-income people, would stop working in the province’s courthouses until further notice due to concerns over the novel coronavirus.

The Criminal Lawyers’ Association had also placed volunteer defence lawyers in courtrooms across Ontario to help during the pandemic, but said earlier this week the volunteers would leave Friday at noon to protect their safety and that of the public.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trump suspends payments, interest on U.S. student loans

The association’s president, John Struthers, said on Twitter that some Crown attorneys were expected to follow suit.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has also dramatically pared down its operations in light of COVID-19, with only urgent matters proceeding as of this week.

In Toronto, just two jury trials were allowed to proceed.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
