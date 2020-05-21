Most Shopify employees won’t return to office after coronavirus pandemic, CEO says

Send this page to someone via email

Employees at Shopify will continue to work from home even after the novel coronavirus pandemic ends, the booming Canadian tech giant announced Thursday.

The e-commerce platform developer, headquartered in Ottawa with more than 5,000 employees in Toronto, Waterloo, Vancouver and around the world, will keep its offices closed until the end of 2021 to prepare for the company’s permanent work-for-home reality, CEO Tobi Lutke tweeted Thursday morning.

When those offices do reopen, most employees will continue to work from home.

“Shopify is a digital by default company,” Lutke tweeted.

“Office centricity is over.”

Shopify, which surpassed more than 1,000 employees in its hometown of Ottawa last year and briefly overtook RBC as Canada’s most valuable company on the Toronto Stock Exchange a few weeks ago, was an early adopter of remote working amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company asked its entire staff to work from home starting March 11, with Lutke noting then that a large portion of the company’s workforce already worked remotely.

Lutke said in his tweets Thursday that every Shopify employee will now have the same experience no matter where they work.

He noted it will also help the company connect to the merchants it serves, as many direct-to-consumer businesses that use the Shopify platform to power their online stores also work from home.

Lutke said Shopify hasn’t figured out all the details yet around operating a remote-first business but that the company has always been good at change.

COVID is challenging us all to work together in new ways. We choose to jump in the driver’s seat, instead of being passengers to the changes ahead. We cannot go back to the way things were. This isn’t a choice; this is the future — Tobi Lutke 🌳🌲🛒🕹 (@tobi) May 21, 2020

His decision to have employees permanently work remotely comes after Shopify started beefing up its real estate with a new office in Toronto at the King Portland Centre, steps away from the company’s first office in Canada’s largest city.

It also announced that it would lease about 23,597 square metres (253,995 square feet) of space at The Well complex in Toronto to be built at Front Street West and Spadina Avenue.

In January, the company said it would open its first permanent office in downtown Vancouver at the Four Bentall Centre by late 2020.

Shopify operates from its 150 Elgin St. headquarters in Ottawa with another office around the corner at 234 Laurier Ave.

Shopify’s latest news comes just a day after it unveiled a slew of new products to support merchants through the COVID-19 pandemic during its online Reunite conference.

The company’s stock now regularly reaches more than $1,000 in trading, and the company says more than one million businesses now use its offerings.

— With files from Canadian Press

