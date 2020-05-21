Menu

Bill Kelly: Follow the advice of the experts and wear a mask

By Bill Kelly Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 11:00 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Tam discusses new recommendations around non-medical masks
WATCH: As many provinces across Canada begin to loosen public health restrictions and gradually open their economies, federal public health officials are now officially recommending that people wear non-medical masks in situations where physical distancing isn’t possible.

A number of medical experts, including Canada’s top doc, Dr. Theresa Tam, and American infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci, have come under criticism for reversing their opinions about the use of non-surgical masks for the general public.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Non-medical masks now recommended for Canadians, officials say

Those critics suggest that revising their opinions is an indication that these experts don’t know what they’re talking about.

I beg to differ.

What it does mean is that we’ve learned more about COVID-19 than we knew in February.

How to use a non-medical mask effectively
How to use a non-medical mask effectively

Those critics seem to forget or ignore the fact that this new virus is really less than six months old, and as with any virus, the more we learn, the more the experts will refine their policies.

Heck, there was a time when physicians used leeches on people to reduce fever, but thankfully, we know better now.

READ MORE: Face masks can be problematic, dangerous to health of some Canadians — advocates

Political leaders and medical experts worldwide are now encouraging us to use face masks, with one notable exception: even though the deceiver-in-chief in the White House, who called COVID-19 a hoax, refuses to wear a mask, it’s noteworthy that White House staff are now required to use masks.

Over 6,000 Canadians and close to 100,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 in less than five months.

Let’s get smart — listen to the experts.

Wear a mask, and help stop the spread of this deadly virus!

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

