Bill Kelly: Follow the advice of the experts and wear a mask

A number of medical experts, including Canada’s top doc, Dr. Theresa Tam, and American infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci, have come under criticism for reversing their opinions about the use of non-surgical masks for the general public.

Those critics suggest that revising their opinions is an indication that these experts don’t know what they’re talking about.

I beg to differ.

What it does mean is that we’ve learned more about COVID-19 than we knew in February.

Those critics seem to forget or ignore the fact that this new virus is really less than six months old, and as with any virus, the more we learn, the more the experts will refine their policies.

Heck, there was a time when physicians used leeches on people to reduce fever, but thankfully, we know better now.

Political leaders and medical experts worldwide are now encouraging us to use face masks, with one notable exception: even though the deceiver-in-chief in the White House, who called COVID-19 a hoax, refuses to wear a mask, it’s noteworthy that White House staff are now required to use masks.

Over 6,000 Canadians and close to 100,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 in less than five months.

Let’s get smart — listen to the experts.

Wear a mask, and help stop the spread of this deadly virus!

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

