Peterborough high school teacher charged with child pornography possession

A teacher in Peterborough, Ont., has been charged with possession of child pornography following a police investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers visited a residence on Tuesday morning and arrested an individual as part of an ongoing investigation.

Jeffrey Paul Bergeron, 50, of Little Street in Peterborough, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

He was held in custody and made a court appearance later Tuesday, police say.

Police say Bergeron is a high school teacher with the public Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.

Police did not identify the school. However he is listed as a teacher on the staff directory of Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School. A social media account with the name also identifies him as a teacher with the high school.

Mr. Bergeron made honorary member of Rotary of Peterborough! Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/9WAPguIxwH — Thomas A. Stewart (@TASGriffins) October 10, 2019

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Lara Perks at the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122, ext. 304, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

