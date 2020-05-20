Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough high school teacher charged with child pornography possession

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 2:03 pm
Peterborough police have charged a man with child pornography possession.
Peterborough police have charged a man with child pornography possession. Global News

A teacher in Peterborough, Ont., has been charged with possession of child pornography following a police investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers visited a residence on Tuesday morning and arrested an individual as part of an ongoing investigation.

READ MORE: Peterborough man, 30, charged with possession of child pornography

Jeffrey Paul Bergeron, 50, of Little Street in Peterborough, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

He was held in custody and made a court appearance later Tuesday, police say.

Police say Bergeron is a high school teacher with the public Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.

Police did not identify the school. However he is listed as a teacher on the staff directory of Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School.  A social media account with the name also identifies him as a teacher with the high school.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Lara Perks at the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122, ext. 304, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation
Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Child PornographyChild PornPeterborough crimeKawartha Pine Ridge District School BoardJeffrey BergeronPeterborough child pornography chargesPeterborough teacher
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.