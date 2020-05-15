Peterborough man, 30, charged with possession of child pornography

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography following an investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers on May 6 executed a search warrant at a Peterborough residence where various electronics were located and seized.

On Thursday, as a result of the investigation, one man was arrested.

Kristofer Lesley Keith, 30, of McClennan Street, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, police said.

3:33 OPP arrests five people for child sex abuse OPP arrests five people for child sex abuse

Story continues below advertisement