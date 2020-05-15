Menu

Crime

Peterborough man, 30, charged with possession of child pornography

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 15, 2020 8:34 am
Updated May 15, 2020 8:44 am
A Peterborough man has been charged following an investigation into chid pornography.
Global News

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography following an investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers on May 6 executed a search warrant at a Peterborough residence where various electronics were located and seized.

On Thursday, as a result of the investigation, one man was arrested.

Kristofer Lesley Keith, 30, of McClennan Street, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, police said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Child PornographyPeterborough Police ServiceChild PornPeterborough crimepossession of child pornKristofer Lesley Keith
