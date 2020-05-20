‘Suspicious activity’ report leads to seizure of drugs, weapons from Moncton hotel

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they seized drugs and two weapons and arrested six people after responding to a report of suspicious activity at a hotel in Moncton last week.

New Brunswick RCMP say they executed a warrant to search two hotels rooms and two vehicles at the Hotel Moncton on May 15.

Police say that during the search, they seized what is believed to be cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, heroin, hydromorphone, cannabis and acid.

READ MORE: Man fleeing scene of Saint John stabbing arrested, facing charges: police

They also seized a taser, a baton and ammunition.

“A 26-year-old man from Grand-Barachois and a 26-year-old man from Moncton were arrested and charged,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

“Two men and two women were released and are scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Oct. 27.”

Story continues below advertisement

Eric Levesque from Grand-Barachois and Gregory Macphee from Moncton appeared in court by way of tele-remand on May 16.

READ MORE: Missing man found dead on ATV trail in Hillsdale, N.B.

They were each charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and were remanded into custody.

They are scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court Wednesday afternoon for their bail hearing.