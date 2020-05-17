Missing man found dead on ATV trail in Hillsdale, N.B.

A 57-year-old Saint John man who was reported missing on May 16 has been located deceased, said the RCMP in a statement.

Police said shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, volunteers who were searching ATV trails near Devine Corner located a body on an ATV trail in Hillsdale.

The body has been positively identified as Patrick Joseph Horgan, who had last spoke to his family on May 14. He had planned on going out on his All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) near his camp on Vaughn Creek Road in Devine Corner.