Canada

Missing man found dead on ATV trail in Hillsdale, N.B.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted May 17, 2020 4:56 pm
An RCMP badge is pictured.
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP

A 57-year-old Saint John man who was reported missing on May 16 has been located deceased, said the RCMP in a statement.

Police said shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, volunteers who were searching ATV trails near Devine Corner located a body on an ATV trail in Hillsdale.

READ MORE: RCMP say two people dead after separate road crashes in New Brunswick

The body has been positively identified as Patrick Joseph Horgan, who had last spoke to his family on May 14. He had planned on going out on his All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) near his camp on Vaughn Creek Road in Devine Corner.

“The investigation has determined that Patrick Horgan had been driving his ATV and it overturned,” police said. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death, however, criminality is not suspected.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickATVHillsdaleDevine CornerPatrick Joseph HorganVaughn Creek Road
