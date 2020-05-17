Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

RCMP say two people dead after separate road crashes in New Brunswick

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2020 2:28 pm
Global News

RCMP say a man and a woman are dead after a pair of road accidents in New Brunswick.

Police say a 62-year-old man from Beardsley, N.B., died Saturday after his motorcycle collided with a transport truck on Beardsley Road, near the ramp to Highway 2 in Lower Woodstock, N.B.

READ MORE: New Brunswick’s 2020 flood season ends without damage experienced in past years

The motorcycle driver died at the scene and police say the transport driver, a 49-year-old man from Hamilton, Ont., is to appear in court Sept. 8 to face charges of driving without due care and attention and failing to yield to oncoming traffic when turning left.

Later Saturday, a 69-year-old Moncton, N.B., woman died after a single vehicle crash on Route 465 in Beersville, N.B.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: New Brunswick premier says province can handle flooding during COVID-19 crisis 

Police say the woman was a passenger in a vehicle that left the road and went into a ditch and struck a culvert.

The driver was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
New BrunswickMonctonRoad accidentsLower WoodstockBeersville
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.