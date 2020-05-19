Menu

Crime

Man fleeing scene of Saint John stabbing arrested, facing charges: police

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted May 19, 2020 9:19 am
Updated May 19, 2020 9:26 am
The Law Courts in Saint John is seen in Saint John, N.B. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015.
The Law Courts in Saint John is seen in Saint John, N.B. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in sound-end Saint John that sent a 52-year-old man to hospital.

The Saint John Police Force says they were called to the stabbing on Pitt Street just after 1:30 p.m.

Missing man found dead on ATV trail in Hillsdale, N.B.

Police say the man who was taken to hospital has since been released.

According to police, a 45-year-old man was arrested running from the scene.

He was taken into custody, where he remains.

The man, whose identity was not released, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

RCMP say two people dead after separate road crashes in New Brunswick

There’s no word yet on specific charges.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePoliceNew BrunswickStabbingSaint Johnsaint john police forcePitt StreetSaint John stabbing
