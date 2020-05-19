Man fleeing scene of Saint John stabbing arrested, facing charges: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in sound-end Saint John that sent a 52-year-old man to hospital.

The Saint John Police Force says they were called to the stabbing on Pitt Street just after 1:30 p.m.

Police say the man who was taken to hospital has since been released.

According to police, a 45-year-old man was arrested running from the scene.

He was taken into custody, where he remains.

The man, whose identity was not released, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

There’s no word yet on specific charges.

